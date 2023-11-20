"She may have won the fight but lost the war" - Claressa Shields makes bold prediction for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron rematch

On November 25th, 2023, Irish female boxing sensation Katie Taylor will get a chance to avenge the sole loss on her professional record when she faces Chantelle Cameron.

In their first fight, Cameron edged out a majority decision to become the undisputed women's light welterweight champion. Light welterweight entails a weight limit of 60 KG or 132 lbs., which is the weight at which the rematch will be contested as well.

Speaking on the fight, the undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields stated that she believes Cameron has an edge over Katie Taylor heading into the rematch. In an interview with Boxing News +, Shields said:

"Katie cannot outfight Chantelle, as far as she's too big and she's too powerful. Katie will have to be very very strategic to not take those punches, not get hit with the body shots and not show that she's hurt with the shots.

"I feel like Katie can outbox pretty much anybody, but, Chantelle was just on her the whole time. Katie may have won the fight but lost the war. Chantelle was the hunter, she was the one ladning her shots, she was the aggresor, she was controlling the ring, good jab, good body shots, and that's what got her the win."

Shields went on to add that Cameron could get the win using the same gameplan and so, the onus was on Katie Taylor to "up her game."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron: What are their records?

Katie Taylor will head into arguably the most important bout of her career thus far on November 25th with a 22-1 record. Initially, she was slated to face Amanda Serrano, as the two are amongst the biggest names in women's boxing today.

That fight, however, fell through, and Chantelle Cameron stepped in to face Taylor instead. On the night, Cameron secured her 18th straight win and moved to a perfect 18-0 record.

Cameron, for her part, is a two-division champion and holds the undisputed title at light welterweight. It is perhaps Cameron's status that led to Taylor branding this "the most important fight" of her career. Taylor does appear confident, however, as she believes that "ressurection" is "built into her DNA."

Expand Tweet