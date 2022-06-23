"She’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube" - Cris Cyborg does not care about Cat Zingano's recent comments on drug testing

Cris Cyborg threw some serious shade at Cat Zingano after the American's recent comments on mandatory drug testing for both fighters. Zingano, currently ranked No.2 in the Bellator women's featherweight division, is scheduled to take on Pam Sorenson on June 24. If she manages to win the fight, she is likely to challenge Cyborg for the title next.

Zingano urged Bellator to conduct independent drug testing for herself and Cyborg if they are booked to fight one another in the future. At a recent media teleconference for Bellator 282, which is set to take place on June 24, Zingano said:

"Independent testing for both of us — [an] independent resource, just making sure there are no biases, there’s no people that we know, and just making sure everything is fair."

Zingano had previously claimed that a title fight between her and the reigning champion didn't come to fruition because Cyborg refused to get tested.

The Brazilian issued a scathing response to Zingano's comments. She took to Twitter to remind Zingano that after entering the USADA pool back in 2015, the 39-year-old went 1-4 in the UFC.

Cyborg also stated that Zingano was 9-0 before that and is currently 2-0 in Bellator after leaving USADA:

"Cat Zingano 9-0 with wins over Miesha and Nunes. Enters USADA in 2015 and goes 1-4 competing. Now she’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube Friday night and thinks I care what she wants"

Cris Cyborg interested in boxing Katie Taylor, wants Eddie Hearn to be her promoter

Cris Cyborg has shown interest in fighting undisputed lightweight boxing champion Katie Taylor down the line. The former UFC women's featherweight champion is keen to switch to boxing in a bid to dethrone arguably the best female boxer on the planet.

Eddie Hearn says they are looking at Holly Holm and Cyborg as future Katie Taylor opponents if the Serrano rematch doesn't happen!!!



Credit: Behind The Gloves Eddie Hearn says they are looking at Holly Holm and Cyborg as future Katie Taylor opponents if the Serrano rematch doesn't happen!!! 🤯🤯🤯Credit: Behind The Gloves https://t.co/mSM4fia0C5

In an interview with the Irish Mirror, Cyborg claimed that she is ready to take on Taylor in a blockbuster crossover fight. She also said that she'd like British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to guide her through her journey in the world of boxing:

"I am ready to sit down and talk to Eddie whenever he is ready... I am serious about getting into boxing and if he is serious about being my promoter then I would love to talk to him. What he has been able to do for all of women’s boxing, not just Katie Taylor, has really helped elevate the sport for all the women competing. I have told my management I am ready to sign a contract for my first professional boxing fight, the time is now." [h/t Irish Mirror]

In her last fight, Cris Cyborg defeated Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision at Bellator 279 back in April. She is currently undefeated in the promotion and has four successful title defenses already.

