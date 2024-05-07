"She's a champion for a reason" - Denice Zamboanga in awe of Stamp's evolution after parting was as teammates

Denice Zamboanga knows that the Stamp Fairtex she will face in the Circle early next month will not be the same Stamp Fairtex she trained with all those years ago. Zamboanga is set to challenge Stamp for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in the main event at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two atomweight talents were former chief training partners when Zamboanga was previously based in Pattaya and trained out of Fairtex. 'The Menace' built a strong friendship with the atomweight MMA queen during that period.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson as a special guest at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video last weekend, Zamboanga says she understands Stamp is so much better now compared to before.

The Filipina stalwart stated:

"I know Stamp very well, ever since we trained together. But I know she improved a lot [for] her dream, and she's a champion for a reason."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga.

Denice Zamboanga admits the odds are stacked against her in showdown with Stamp at ONE 167: "She has improved a lot"

No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga knows she is the definitive underdog heading into her main event showdown with former training partner Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167 next month.

Zamboanga says the Stamp of today is much different from the one she trained with years ago.

The Filipina told GMA News in a recent interview:

"It has been four years since we last trained together. That was a long time ago. She has improved a lot and she is even more active than me when it comes to fighting."