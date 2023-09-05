“She’s not going to be any slouch” – Danielle Kelly expects a war against familiar foe Jessa Khan

American grappler Danielle Kelly knows that it is not going to be a walk in the park when she battles Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title later this month.

The top jiu-jitsu athletes are to collide at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore in a historic first-ever women’s submission grappling world title fight under ONE Championship.

Heading into the marquee showdown, 27-year-old Kelly said it is going to be an exciting match against Jessa Khan, who she knows by experience is going to be tough to crack.

The Silver Fox BJJ standout told combat sports journalist Jake Noecker in an in interview:

“It’s gonna be a really exciting match. I think it’s gonna be tough. She’s not going to be any slouch or anything.”

Check out the Danielle Kelly interview below:

Danielle Kelly took on Jessa Khan outside of ONE in February 2021, with the latter claiming the battle by decision.

It is something that the Philadelphia native wants to make up for at ONE Fight Night 14, show that she has improved as a fighter, and take her place in the roster of ONE champions.

Danielle Kelly has won back-to-back matches heading into her scheduled title fight, the most recent over Ayaka Miura of Japan in February by unanimous decision.

Cambodian-American Jessa Khan, meanwhile, will be making her ONE Championship debut. She, however, is coming in on a high, having won a gold medal in the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

ONE Fight Night 14 is happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.