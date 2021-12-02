“She’s just huge for the weight class” - Demetrious Johnson explains why Stamp Fairtex will beat Ritu Phogat

Former UFC champion and mixed martial arts legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson will keep a close eye on the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, watching from his home in Washington.

No. 2-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex of Thailand will do battle with No. 4-ranked atomweight Ritu Phogat of India in the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 3.

Having participated in a Grand Prix format tournament himself just a couple of years ago, Demetrious Johnson understands how difficult it is to progress through the ladder, much less win the whole thing. This is why he’s picking none other than Stamp Fairtex to beat Ritu Phogat when they meet in the Circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Demetrious Johnson explained why he’s picking the Thai star after careful consideration.

“If I had to pick one, I’m going to go with Stamp Fairtex. She’s just huge for the weight class. I think she’s bigger, [and] a better striker. Obviously, Ritu is a phenomenal wrestler. But I truly feel Stamp is just really big for that division. I’m going to go with Stamp. Good luck," Demetrious Johnson said.

The winner of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix will capture the coveted silver belt, and earn the right to face Singaporean-American superstar ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title in 2022.

Demetrious Johnson deep in preparation for biggest fight in 2022

Demetrious Johnson captured the ONE flyweight world Grand Prix title in 2019, after victories over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad. The victory earned him a shot at reigning flyweight king Adriano Moraes.

Unfortunately, Demetrious Johnson suffered the first stoppage loss of his career when Moraes finished him in the second round with a knee to the head at “ONE on TNT” in April. Since then, Demetrious Johnson has been itching to return to action.

Currently, Demetrious Johnson is training hard for a special rules match against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. The fight is slated for ONE X, the promotion’s highly-anticipated 10th anniversary show, expected to take place in early 2022.

