"She's literally good at everything!" - Fans in awe as Paige VanZant shows off pole dancing skills in new video shared with six-word caption

Paige VanZant, known for her versatility in combat sports and content creation, recently showcased her pole dancing skills in a new Instagram video. The former UFC fighter and Power Slap competitor shared a clip of herself practicing on her newly acquired pole, captioned:

"Day 2 of my new toy."

The video quickly captured the attention of her 3 million followers, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration for her talent and adaptability. One user exclaimed:

“She's literally good at everything! Love her <3”

Another remarked:

“Wow ! Tomorrow you are a professional! 👏🔥”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Paige VanZant's latest post. [Screenshot courtesy: @paigevanzant via Instagram]

Paige VanZant set to return to MMA with Global Fight League debut in 2025

Paige VanZant has announced her return to mixed martial arts, confirming she will compete under the newly formed Global Fight League (GFL). This marks VanZant’s first MMA bout since 2020, when she parted ways with the UFC following a submission loss to Amanda Ribas.

VanZant, 30, made her UFC debut in 2014 and quickly gained attention with three consecutive victories, establishing herself as a rising star in the strawweight division. However, setbacks against top contenders, including Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson-Gomez, slowed her climb. Her final UFC record stood at 5-4.

Speaking on her podcast alongside husband and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, VanZant expressed enthusiasm about her comeback:

“I think that I’m stepping back into the world of MMA. They [GFL] offered me a contract and I said: ‘Yes’. So, I’m going back to MMA. I think this is the perfect opportunity because I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore.”

She further added:

“I need to be in the gym harder and stronger than ever. I’m changing gears again. I’m going to shock the world again…I’m lucky I’m in such a good position that I do get a lot of opportunities that I get to wade through and pick what kind of sparks my interest the most and what’s the most exciting.”

Check out Paige VanZant's comments below (21:57):

