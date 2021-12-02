“She’s a really talented fighter...I’m really impressed with her”- Denice Zamboanga shares thoughts on Angela Lee’s little sister Victoria

No. 1-ranked ONE Championship atomweight contender ‘Lycan Queen’ Denice Zamboanga may have gone back-and-forth with reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee in the past. However, the 24-year-old Filipino superstar says she has a lot of respect for the atomweight queen and the entire Lee family.

That respect extends to 17-year-old Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee, Angela’s younger sister, who is also a ONE Championship fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Denice Zamboanga shared her thoughts on the teenage sensation and how far she thinks the Singaporean-American rising star can go in the sport.

“Yes I’ve seen Victoria’s fights and I think she’s a really talented fighter. She’s so impressive. Obviously she needs more experience, but that will come the more she fights. I want to see her against the top contenders, and I think she has what it takes to face off with more dangerous fighters now like Bi Nguyen or Jihin Radzuan. Based on what I’ve seen, she’s ready,” Denice Zamboanga said.

It’s obvious Denice Zamboanga is impressed with what Victoria has been able to do in such a short amount of time.

Victoria has won three fights since making her professional MMA debut earlier this year, beating Sunisa Srisen, Wang Luping and Victoria Souza. Zamboanga is mesmerized by her talent, and feels the best is yet to come.

“Victoria is still young. She has so much ahead of her, and she’s only going to get better. She’s a Lee, and fighting runs in her blood, so the raw talent is going to be there. That distinct style is going to be there. I’m really impressed with her.”

Denice Zamboanga responds to Victoria Lee’s criticism

Earlier this year, Denice Zamboanga lost a close but controversial decision to dangerous South Korean foe Ham Seo Hee in the first round of the historic ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Following the fight, Victoria made some remarks about how Denice Zamboanga was talking too much about her older sister Angela, and implied that a lack of focus on the opponent at hand may have led to the Filipino’s downfall.

Denice Zamboanga has been very critical of the atomweight queen for her decision to hold on to the belt instead of vacating it, which caused the division to stall.

“She (Victoria) really takes after her sister! I mean, of course, we’re going to talk about Angela. She’s the champion. Doesn’t mean we’re going to overlook our upcoming opponents. But Angela is at the heart of the division, and she has the belt, which she has held up, by the way, for more than two years. Of course, we’re going to talk about Angela. Doesn’t matter who you ask among the other atomweight fighters, they are going to say the same thing. They just aren’t as vocal as we are. Even the media knows it shouldn’t be this way. At some point, the belt has to be back in play.”

Zamboanga is expected to return in early 2022 after a short holiday break in the Philippines where she hasn’t visited in nearly two years. She will likely face Ham Seo Hee in a rematch, or talented Brazilian striker Julie Mezabarba.

Edited by David Andrew