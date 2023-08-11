"She’s the summer snack" - Fans swoon over 'resident UFC fox' Megan Olivi in jeans and tank top for new food vlog video 

Megan Olivi is one of the most important members of the UFC broadcast team and fans seem to admire her fashion sense as well.

Olivi recently took to Instagram to share a food vlog where she taught how to make double-toasted grilled cheese with apple and havarti. In the video, she can be seen wearing a black tank top and jeans which has seemingly left fans impressed with her fashion sense yet again.

Reacting to the video, fans have flooded the comment section of Megan Olivi's post with comments appreciating her looks. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"I love how you use the same tone when talking about food as you don the UFC"

"This is infinitely better than fu*k it Friday."

"Megan, please stop being so likeable all the time! Always sweet! Can't you just be regular once?"

Megan Olivi recalled filming It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia during UFC 199

Back in June this year, Olivi reminisced about her experience filming for the TV series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during UFC 199. She expressed her fondness for the show and also offered an episode recommendation for enthusiastic fans.

Megan Olivi took to Instagram and spoke about the episode, 'Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare'. What makes the episode special is the number of guest appearances by notable personalities of the UFC.

The company's president, Dana White, reporter Megan Olivi, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson, and former UFC superstar Donald Cerrone all marked an appearance on the episode.

While opening up about her cherished memories from the show, Olivi said:

"A little throwback to a major moment in 2016. Filming an episode of Always Sunny in Philadelphia at UFC 199! Fight Milk forever! I remember being SO over the moon I was able to participate and beyond nervous because my brother and I loooooove the show (I even had a few lines!) but everyone was so kind and made the experience truly unforgettable. So go watch Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare - Season 12, Episode 4 for lots of laughs and a few familiar faces."

