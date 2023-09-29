UFC middleweight kingpin, Sean Strickland isn't just known for his fighting prowess; he also garners attention for his habit of making provocative statements. Strickland frequently grabs the spotlight through his unfiltered approach to discussing a range of topics.

Whether it's his self-proclaimed ties to Neo-Nazis or his outspoken views on issues like feminism, the 32-year-old American doesn't shy away from expressing polarizing opinions.

Sean Strickland recently stirred the pot when he appeared to rejoice in the demise of former longtime mayor of San Francisco Dianne Feinstein on X (formerly Twitter), he posted:

"California and America just got a little better.... #RIPDianneFeinstein"

Check out Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans swiftly responded to the post with an array of reactions. One fan wrote:

"Hahahahaha. Fuckin love you dude."

Another wrote:

"He's not wrong! RIP"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Fighter of the year. Quote me."

"Shes the Tony Ferguson of politics. No matter how battered she is, she continues to fight and collect the paycheques"

"Word on the street is she is still refusing to step down."

"Wait, she just died? She was still alive?"

"Truer words have never been spoken!"

"Reports are she will still finish out her term"

"You say that now but I bet anything her replacement will be worse"

Credits: Sean Strickland on X

The veteran Democratic politician died on Thursday night at her residence in Washington, DC at the age of 90, after a period of declining health that lasted several months.

Expand Tweet

Charles Oliveira uncovers the real Sean Strickland behind the camera

While not everyone appreciates Sean Strickland's outspoken personality, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is a notable exception, as he holds great affection for 'Tarzan.'

In a recent interview, MMA journalist James Lynch inquired 'Do Bronx' about his views on the 185-pound champion, both in terms of his fighting abilities and his personality.

According to Oliveira, various fighters employ distinct promotional strategies, and Strickland is merely utilizing the approach that has been effective for him. He said (translated from Portuguese):

"You know, to be fair, he has always been very nice to me. I have nothing but good things to say about Sean. Everyone kind of sells their fights a bit differently, and he's got to what he has to do, but he has always been really nice to me, and I have nothing but good things to say about Sean."

Check out Oliveira's comments below (from 14:26):