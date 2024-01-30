"She sleeps Ronda Rousey" - Fans react as hilarious joke on Taylor Swift signing with the UFC goes viral on X

Fans have reacted to a hilarious joke that went viral on X about Taylor Swift signing with the UFC.

The American singer-songwriter is one of the most popular personalities in the world. She is a bonafide chart-topping megastar with a cult-like global fanbase. She boasts over 279 million Instagram followers, nearly 95 million X followers, and 55 million YouTube subscribers.

Recently, the page @DovySimuMMA on X posted a hilarious joke about Swift signing with the UFC to compete in the women's flyweight division. It read:

"Taylor Swift reportedly in early talks with the UFC, she has stated she wants an immediate title shot at 125lbs weight division."

As the post was quick to go viral on the platform, fans expressed their reactions in the comments section. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"She's a stylistic nightmare for any flyweight, male or female."

"Report says Amanda Nunes is coming back for this one."

"She sleeps Ronda Rousey"

When a former UFC star questioned the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce got the whole world talking last year. The two started spending time together in September 2023, and since then, the American singer-songwriter has been seen multiple times in attendance at Kelce's games.

While their relationship has mostly been met with love and appreciation, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant feels something is amiss. Speaking about it during an episode of her new podcast, A Kicka** Love Story, VanZant speculated that their relationship is just a publicity stunt. She said:

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake. Come for me, Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the 'Swifties.' It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big."

VanZant added:

"Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives who are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening."

Catch Paige VanZant's comments about Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce below: