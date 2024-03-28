"She couldn't wrestle" - Becky Lynch says Ronda Rousey was 'mishandled' in early WWE days, sends waves through social media

Ronda Rousey is among the most well-known personalities in combat sports and made her mark in MMA and professional wrestling. Despite finding immense success in the WWE, it appears Rousey didn't impress Becky Lynch, who recently stated that 'Rowdy' was 'mishandled' early on in the promotion.

After her time in the UFC came to an end, Rousey signed with the WWE on a full-time basis in 2017. The California native soon captured the spotlight and went on to become a high-profile wrestler in the promotion. After spending more than five years in the WWE, Rousey announced her retirement last October via Instagram.

While many consider Rousey's time in the professional wrestling promotion to be successful, Lynch recently claimed that the former UFC champion's wrestling career was mishandled initially.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 'Raw' star opined that Rousey couldn't wrestle and said:

"She was coming from a different industry, she should've been handled differently... I mean this with respect, but she couldn't wrestle. Like, what we do isn't just something that you can have one good match and then, okay, yeah, I'm off to races... You have to be diligent about learning your craft."

After @jedigoodman uploaded a clip of the conversation to X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Gina Carano confident she could have beaten Ronda Rousey in a potential fight

Gina Carano recently claimed that if her fight against Ronda Rousey materialized, she would've beaten 'Rowdy' fair and square. The two were meant to share the cage nearly a decade ago, but the fight never took place due to negotiation issues.

Carano recently made an appearance on the PBD Podcast and spoke about her ill-fated fight against Rousey. When asked if she fancied her chances against the ex-UFC champion, 'Conviction' replied:

"I [win], absolutely... Because I pack a hell of a punch... I know how she punches. I punch like a trucker... [She would have the edge] on the ground obviously but I'm scrambly."

She continued:

"It's no disrespect and I'm sure she would say the same thing that she would win, but that's just something I know because I know that after you've been punched like that, she got shook twice [by] Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm, I'm one of the hardest punchers that women's mixed martial arts has ever seen."

Catch Gina Carano's comments below (1:49:15):