"In some ways it has actually surpassed" - Shinya Aoki on what ONE is doing today and comparing it to his past in Pride FC

'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki recently reflected on competing in Pride FC. He compared his one-time home to his current organization ONE Championship.

This is in light of Renzo Gracie and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong's recent discussion about PRIDE FC and ONE Championship. Here's what the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend said on the MMA Hoje podcast:

"It's unbelievable. And I have to be honest. I was in Pride [Fighting Championship]. ONE [Championship] doesn't stay one centimeter behind Pride today. And Pride was the best event I have ever seen in my entire life. The last event I was there, I couldn't believe how beautiful it was."

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA, Aoki compared Pride FC to ONE Championship:

"I think in some ways it has actually surpassed [Pride FC], in my opinion... I think the main is the number of countries involved. Pride was kind of centered in Japan. ONE has athletes from different countries participating in it, it's really on a global scale."

Aoki had success fighting in Pride FC's Bushido Series with his impressive submission game. He submitted Brian Lo-A-Njoe via armbar, Joachim Hansen via gogoplata, Clay French via flying triangle choke, and Jason Black via triangle choke.

The Japanese MMA veteran has competed in many international MMA organizations over his 58 professional fights. He has held titles in DEEP, DREAM, and ONE Championship.

Aoki will return to the ONE circle against young grappling phenom Kade Ruotolo at ONE 157 on May 20.

Shinya Aoki and martial arts

Shinya Aoki has dedicated his life to martial arts. He has a black belt in both judo and jiu-jitsu. The Japanese fighter has competed 58 times in MMA to go with a few dozen bouts in submission grappling.

Most recently, Aoki competed at the ONE X event against 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama. Aoki did well in the first round and nearly finished Akiyama with a submission. However, Akiyama rallied to earn a second-round TKO. 'Tobikan Judan' is now looking to rebound after the loss.

Even at the age of 40 and after a lifetime in combat sports, Shinya Aoki does not look like stopping anytime soon. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in 2019, the Japanese fighter had said:

“I’m at my happiest when I’m concentrating on being a martial artist. If I could just train all day and do martial arts, that would be awesome. I do not want to work in a regular job, I just want to concentrate on martial arts. I want to keep being a martial artist for as long as possible."

