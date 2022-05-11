Watch: Shinya Aoki's legendary run of terrifying submissions inside the ONE Circle

'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki's submissions are feared for good reason. The Japanese MMA legend and former ONE titleholder has an extremely dangerous submission game.

See below for a compilation assembled by ONE Championship of Aoki finishing his opponents with submissions:

Aoki made his professional debut in MMA nearly 20 years ago and since then he has earned 47 victories. He has won 30 of these matches by way of submission. Aoki has a black belt in jiu jitsu and a third degree black belt in judo, so fighters rightfully fear his submission game.

In ONE Championship, he has submitted former champions Eduard Folayang twice, James Nakashima, Honorio Banario, Shannon Wiratchai, and Kamal Shalorus, among others.

Throughout his entire MMA career, he has had notable submission wins over Tatsuya Kawajiri, Rich Clementi, former DREAM champion Joachim Hansen, former UFC Champion Eddie Alvarez, and many others.

Aoki is an accomplished MMA fighter who has held titles not only in ONE Championship but also WAMMA, SHOOTO, DREAM, and DEEP. This list does not include the accolades he earned in grappling competitions, either.

Shinya Aoki looks to continue Martial Arts forever

He has had a storied career in MMA, plus submission grappling and mixed rules kickboxing bouts. Aoki simply likes to compete in martial arts and says he has no interest in quitting.

In 2019 Aoki had been competing in MMA for only 16 years. He then spoke to Sportskeeda MMA about how much longer he wants to compete. He said he does not wish to stop and loves martial arts.

Aoki explained:

“I’m at my happiest when I’m concentrating on being a martial artist. If I could just train all day and do martial arts, that would be awesome. I do not want to work in a regular job, I just want to concentrate on martial arts. I want to keep being a martial artist for as long as possible."

At ONE X, Shinya Aoki faced fellow Japanese MMA legend 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama. Aoki was stopped in the second round due to a series of knees absorbed while on the ground.

Aoki took to the Japanese media sharing site note.com to share his thoughts after the fight, where he said:

“I was not able to get the outcome I wanted, but I don’t regret it. Thank you to everyone... I did not sustain any major injuries. I’m sorry to worry you. I am grateful to all of you, thank you very much.”

Shinya Aoki will likely return to competing in ONE Championship later in 2022.

