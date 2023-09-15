"Shoot from whatever arm he wants" - When Valentina Shevchenko addressed claims of being a Russian spy with surprising James Bond reference

Valentina Shevchenko once addressed rumors that she was a Russian spy back in 2020.

At the time, Shevchenko was dominating the women's flyweight division, having won the title in 2018 and holding two title defences under her belt. 'Bullet' was then preparing to defend her title once again against Katlyn Chookagian, when rumors of her potentially being a spy were started by Ben Askren.

The former UFC welterweight contender had jokingly claimed Shevchenko was a spy due to her multiple talents outside of the octagon. 'Bullet' also regularly shows off her skills at the gun range on Instagram. 'Funky' said:

“She speaks multiple languages, she’s a weapons expert, she flies planes, come on man she's a Russian asset, isn’t she?" [H/t Lockerroom]

At UFC 247's media day in 2020, Shevchenko was then asked to address Askren's comments. The 35-year-old noted that she wasn't a spy but admitted that fictional British character James Bond is a major inspiration for her. She said:

"James Bond is a universal person who can do anything. Like I said yesterday, driving car, driving plane, sailboat, like doing anything. Shoot from whatever arm he wants. This is my kind of motivation in life to be a kind of similar person. To know more, to learn, to get different knowledge is what inspired me a lot and that’s why I keep my lifestyle, what I have right now the same way."

Valentina Shevchenko ready to "destroy" Alexa Grasso in rematch

Valentina Shevchenko is set to face Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night 227 this weekend. The pair are running it back after Grasso caused a major upset by defeating Shevchenko and claiming the women's flyweight title earlier this year.

Ahead of their bout, Shevchenko spoke to ESPN MMA during a media day, where she was asked about her mindset heading into the rematch. According to 'Bullet', her fight camp was one of the best of her career and she is ready to 'destroy' her opponent. Shevchenko stated:

"I had training camp so strong, so intense. So much sweat in there. My mindset is pretty clear. Go there, destroy, go back home and celebrate....Right now, I don't have anything besides this Saturday. I am living for one day, Saturday night. There is nothing that's going on after. No plans, no nothing. All my performance, all my heart, all my energy. It's a go on Saturday night. Fight."

Catch Valentina Shevchenko's comments here (0:20):