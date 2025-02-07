  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "Should apply to Donald Trump too" - Fans react as Joe Rogan, who was publicly criticized during COVID, wants vaccine pushers to be held accountable

"Should apply to Donald Trump too" - Fans react as Joe Rogan, who was publicly criticized during COVID, wants vaccine pushers to be held accountable

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Feb 07, 2025 02:57 GMT
Fans on Joe Rogan
Fans on Joe Rogan's latest rant against the COVID-19 vaccine. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans recently reacted to Joe Rogan expressing his opinion on the people who promoted the COVID-19 vaccine. The famous podcaster claimed he cannot be associated with people who pushed the vaccine and demanded accountability.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Bret Weinstein (JRE #2269), the UFC commentator brought up the COVID-19 vaccine issue and asked his guest to imagine a scenario where doctors were still pushing the shot. He said:

"Imagine going to a doctor right now, and they’re telling you, ‘You should get your COVID shots. You should stay up to date.’ Imagine... I can’t f**k with you anymore. If you can’t say that you were wrong about that... I just can’t."
also-read-trending Trending

After @VigilantFox shared a clip from the episode via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

One fan wrote:

"That should apply to Donald Trump too."

Another fan wrote:

"Doctors still pushing that sh*t should lose their license. Same with Drs. still pushing the saturated fat lie."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @VigilantFox on X
Screenshots from @VigilantFox on X

Joe Rogan on how "final avenger" Elon Musk helps the Donald Trump administration

Joe Rogan recently opened up about Elon Musk being involved in Donald Trump's administration and lauded the Tesla CEO for siding with the current POTUS. Rogan has previously praised the Trump administration for roping in individuals like Bobby Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance.

In the same JRE episode with Bret Weinstein, Rogan lauded Musk for taking over the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and said:

"When Elon [Musk] took over DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] that was like the final Avenger. Like having that team together is such a unique team where you have prominent former democrats... You have an extraordinary group of human beings."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (46:12):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी