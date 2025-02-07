"Should apply to Donald Trump too" - Fans react as Joe Rogan, who was publicly criticized during COVID, wants vaccine pushers to be held accountable

Fans recently reacted to Joe Rogan expressing his opinion on the people who promoted the COVID-19 vaccine. The famous podcaster claimed he cannot be associated with people who pushed the vaccine and demanded accountability.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Bret Weinstein (JRE #2269), the UFC commentator brought up the COVID-19 vaccine issue and asked his guest to imagine a scenario where doctors were still pushing the shot. He said:

"Imagine going to a doctor right now, and they’re telling you, ‘You should get your COVID shots. You should stay up to date.’ Imagine... I can’t f**k with you anymore. If you can’t say that you were wrong about that... I just can’t."

After @VigilantFox shared a clip from the episode via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"That should apply to Donald Trump too."

Another fan wrote:

"Doctors still pushing that sh*t should lose their license. Same with Drs. still pushing the saturated fat lie."

Check out some more reactions below:

Joe Rogan on how "final avenger" Elon Musk helps the Donald Trump administration

Joe Rogan recently opened up about Elon Musk being involved in Donald Trump's administration and lauded the Tesla CEO for siding with the current POTUS. Rogan has previously praised the Trump administration for roping in individuals like Bobby Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance.

In the same JRE episode with Bret Weinstein, Rogan lauded Musk for taking over the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and said:

"When Elon [Musk] took over DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency] that was like the final Avenger. Like having that team together is such a unique team where you have prominent former democrats... You have an extraordinary group of human beings."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (46:12):

