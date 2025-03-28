“Should be a comedian” - Francis Ngannou leaves fans in stitches with wild lion comment about life in Africa

Along with one of the most devastating punches in sporting history, Francis Ngannou also has a really good sense of humor. The Cameroonian slugger has sharp wit about him which belies his brutish physical form.

If you want to know what we're talking about, check out the short clip of 'The Predator' talking to MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the JAXXON Podcast. The former UFC heavyweight king poked fun at people's horrid misconception of Cameroon and Africa.

Francis Ngannou said:

"Like, I tell people that I'm from Cameroon, from Africa, and they're surprised that I've never seen a lion! [Laughs] Do you think Africa is a zoo or something? [Laughs]"

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (via @happypunch on Instagram)

To make 'Rampage' Jackson laugh so much that he spits his drink means you have masterful comedic timing. Fans are sharing the same sentiment, with @hamoodyy_cle1 saying:

"Francis should be a comedian 🤣🤣🤣"

Meanwhile, @shahmeerkhan.1 went the dark comedy route, saying:

"The equivalent of asking an American if he’s never seen a school shooting."

Comments on the video. [Image credit: @happypunch on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @happypunch on Instagram]

Ex-UFC commentator Dan Hardy believes Jon Jones fighting either Tom Aspinall or Francis Ngannou is highly unlikely

At the moment, the most sought-after MMA bout is the massive UFC heavyweight title unification between undisputed champ Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall. However, for months now, the negotiations between the fighters have been rocky, with rumors of Jones asking for a large chunk of money to fight.

Fans are turning to other options for Jones, which include possibly fighting PFL Superfight heavyweight champ and former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

To ex-UFC fighter and commentator Dan Hardy, both bouts are looking highly unlikely as the days and months go by. In an interview with Bloody Elbow on YouTube, 'The Outlaw' expressed his frustration with the Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall/Francis Ngannou situation. He said:

"Contractually, I don't think that Jon has much of a say in it if I'm honest which might be honestly quite frustrating for him to know that there is a big chunk of money on the table elsewhere but at the same time you know I think if you put [$] 50 million on the table, he would fight either Francis or Tom Aspinall"

He added:

"Unfortunately, he [Jones] is not in a contract situation where he can fight Ngannou, and no one is going to give him [$] 50 million to fight Tom Aspinall. So, my concern is we don't get either of those fights and it would be a shame..."

Check out Dan Hardy's comments below (10:47):

