"Should have fought September instead" - Jake Paul set to face 10-1 boxer Andre August next, fans brutally roast 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul is set to return to the squared circle to face professional boxer Andre August on December 15 in Orlando, Florida.

After suffering his first boxing loss against Tommy Fury in February, 'The Problem Child' bounced back to victory in August by defeating former UFC star Nate Diaz via unanimous decision. However, Paul recently has shown a strong desire to shift towards a traditional boxing career rather than continuing to compete against seasoned MMA fighters.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's comeback fight is scheduled to take place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, where he will face a 35-year-old American boxer with a 10-1 professional record. Unlike his professional debut against YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020, this bout won't be a pay-per-view event.

Jake Paul recently took to social media to announce the matchup, labeling it as a significant test in his ongoing pursuit of achieving the status of a legitimate world champion. He wrote:

"Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing."

As per combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani, the bout is scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division.

Following the announcement of Jake Paul's upcoming bout against Andre August, fans swiftly responded with a variety of reactions, with the majority of them accusing 'The Problem Child' of opting to face a relatively unknown boxer.

One fan wrote:

"Andre August is 35 years old with a 10-1-1 record. He's fought 1 time in the last 4 years. Another pretend, old boxer"

Another wrote:

"Spent months hyping up a fight against a month of a year 😭"

"Don’t care gta 6 dropping"

"Should have fought September instead"

"Bro, are you just picking people from the street at this point?"

"You’re not the guy man. Stop trying so hard"

"He’s 35 years old and has never fought 8 rounds dude"

