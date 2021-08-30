"Should I make him my next son?" - Jake Paul teases potential showdown with Tommy Fury following backstage altercation

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury raised their stocks with impressive performances at Sunday night's boxing event held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Both men defeated MMA fighters inside the squared circle on Sunday night.

In the event's headliner, Jake Paul earned himself a hard-fought split decision victory against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Fury, meanwhile, picked up an impressive win over Paul's training partner, Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor.

Following the event, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ran into each other backstage where an altercation ensued between the pair. It ended with Fury screaming at Paul and asking him to fight him inside the ring. In his latest tweet, Paul responded to Fury with a cheeky reply.

"Should I make him my next son?" wrote Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has now extended his undefeated record to 4-0 with back-to-back wins over former MMA world champions. But the win against Woodley didn't come easy for 'The Problem Child'. In the fourth round of his eight-round encounter with Woodley, Paul was tagged with a massive right that saw him reeling against the ropes.

Had Woodley tried to force the issue at that point, we may have seen a stoppage in the fight. but 'The Chosen One' was reluctant to do so. This gave Jake Paul time to grab a second wind as he recovered and went on to not only last all eight rounds but also pick up the win via split decision.

Although Woodley claims he won the fight, Paul was clearly the more active fighter across the duration of the bout.

What lies ahead for Jake Paul?

Although Jake Paul seemed interested in fighting Conor McGregor earlier this year, he doesn't seem as keen at the moment.

According to Paul, McGregor must first get back in the win column before he considers fighting the Irishman. Paul further stated that much bigger fights await him down the line.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jake Paul after his recent win.

