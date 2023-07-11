"Should be like -2500 lol" - Fans find Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou opening odds underwhelming despite massive gap

MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu took to Twitter to share a picture highlighting the opening odds for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. He did so with the caption:

"Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in a boxing match is officially happening and as expected Fury is a massive favourite to win (odds via betline_ag) #FuryNgannou"

Many expected Ngannou to be much bigger of an underdog, and fans flooded Twitter to express their surprise. One user, @BakerWheeler1 said:

"Should be like -2500 lol. May come out of betting retirement just to bet Fury"

User @McgregorRousey appeared to concur, tweeting:

"-3000 feels more appropriate"

@TS_PackFan also expressed their surprise, tweeting:

"-500 isn’t as massive as I’d thought I’d be."

@MColeyColeman was more detailed in their surprise. They said:

"These odds seem unfair! Looking at them you’d think it was an undefeated heavyweight boxing champion vs an MMA fighter who only went into the sport because he wasn’t good enough to do boxing in the first place…"

@ChubbyChub216 concurred, stating:

"That’s not massive at all considering the level discrepancy lol"

@joseph42287 said:

"Put 100K on it. Free 20K for big gamblers."

Its clear that many fans believe Tyson Fury to be an overwhelming favorite against Francis Ngannou. They are, however, two very large heavyweights and so, anything can happen come October 28th, when Fury vs. Ngannou goes down.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou to be a 10-round contest under boxing rules

The fight between Fury and Ngannou was officially announced earlier today on July 11th, 2023. Since then, more details have come to light.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter, and stated:

"Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” per a release.

"It will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules. More: An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the event.”

