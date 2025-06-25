  • home icon
"Should’ve been Diego and Yair" - Fans react to Diego Lopes officially getting booked against Jean Silva for Noche UFC event 

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jun 25, 2025 07:01 GMT
Diego Lopes (left) vs. Jean Silva (right) is one of the most intriguing matchups. [Images courtesy: @diegolopesmma and @jeansilvamma on Instagram]

Fans reacted as the UFC announced Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva as the headlining bout for the Noche UFC 2025 event, scheduled to take place on Sept. 13. The event commemorates Mexican Independence Day. In recent years, the Noche UFC events have become a significant part of the UFC's schedule and have gained considerable popularity among fight fans.

ESPN MMA shared the news of Lopes vs. Silva getting booked as the main event on X.

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the matchup. A vast majority of fans were surprised by the matchmaking. Lopes has been embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Mexico's Yair Rodriguez, and there was considerable fan interest in a fight between them. Others were excited for the matchup between two elite contenders with fan-friendly fighting styles.

One fan commented:

"Should've been Diego and Yair."

Another fan wrote:

"I am so excited for this fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

A look at Diego Lopes and Jean Silva's recent UFC career trajectories

The Noche UFC showdown between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will likely have title implications. Silva is one of the fastest-rising young contenders in the featherweight division. Ranked No.11, Silva is coming off a dominant second-round submission win over Bryce Mitchell.

He is currently undefeated in the UFC with a 5-0 (4 KO, 1 SUB) record, with his previous wins coming against Melsik Baghdasaryan, Drew Dober, Charles Jourdain, and Westin Wilson.

Silva belongs to Sao Paulo-based The Fighting Nerds camp, which has gained significant momentum in recent years.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Diego Lopes, is the No.2-ranked featherweight contender in the UFC. Lopes is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Alexander Volkanovski in the vacant featherweight title fight at UFC 313.

Before that, he was on a five-fight win streak, which included two knockouts and one submission. His only loss in the UFC before that came against Movsar Evloev in his promotional debut at UFC 288.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
