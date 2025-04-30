"Showing up as the individual who can beat him" - Dante Leon "very prepared" to end Tye Ruotolo's perfect run in ONE Championship

Upcoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world title challenger Dante Leon is confident about his chances against the reigning divisional king, Tye Ruotolo, in their impending championship battle on May 2 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Speaking to Cageside Press in a recent interview, Leon stated that he will show up in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, and bring the fight against the defending titleholder, as he proclaimed:

"They can expect somebody who's very prepared - who's very prepared to win. Like I said, it's about beating Ty. It's about beating that individual and showing up as the individual who can beat him."

Watch Dante Leon's interview here:

The Canadian BJJ star heads into the match with a two-fight win streak under the world's largest martial arts organization after beating Bruno Pucci in December 2024 at ONE Fight Night 26 and Tommy Langaker in January 2025 at ONE Fight Night 27.

Dante Leon says beating Tye Ruotolo is his main focus at ONE Fight Night 31

The Pedigo Submission Fighting standout only has one goal in mind in his upcoming trilogy match with Ruotolo: beat him at all costs.

According to Dante Leon, once his hands are raised after the match, everything will follow through, like becoming the undisputed king of the weight class and going ahead of their head-to-head score.

He told Cageside Press in a recent interview:

"The mindset is to beat Tye. That's really all it is - it's to beat Tye. Everything else is secondary. Getting up two to one on the scoreboard, that's great. Getting the belt, incredible. I'm not taking anything away from that, but it's really about beating Tye."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

About the author Anatoly Pimentel



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Know More

