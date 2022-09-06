"Shut up before I make you my b***h" - When Khamzat Chimaev came under fire from Tony Ferguson on Twitter

Back in November 2021, Khamzat Chimaev made one of his usual Twitter posts aimed at another UFC fighter, this time seemingly targeting Colby Covington.

However, instead of attracting the attention of Covington, Tony Ferguson quickly replied to Chimaev's post with a very hostile message toward the UFC's rising star.

'El Cucuy' claimed that 'Borz' struggled with weight issues and warned the Swedish-based fighter to shut up or he would make Chimaev "his b***h":

"The F**k You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My B***h Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF"

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev you represent cowardice ⚰️ you do not represent USA i represent USAyou represent cowardice ⚰️ you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My Bitch Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF 🖕 -CSO- @KChimaev The Fuck You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My BitchWhere Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF 🖕-CSO- @KChimaev The Fuck You Do. Ya Can’t Even Make Weight Like Fathead @TeamKhabib 💯 Sit Down Shut Up Before I Make You My Bitch 🎩 Where Were You During The Start Of The Pandemic? # Merica’MF 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/VVDgmRm1yE

Khamzat Chimaev was seemingly uninterested in engaging with Tony Ferguson, leaving the possible 'beef' dead in its tracks after not replying to 'El Cucuy' on Twitter.

However, it seems 'Borz' hasn't taken the comments personally, with the Sweden-based athlete recently calling Ferguson an MMA legend on Twitter. The supportive message came after the American lost to Michael Chandler at UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje:

"Keep your head up you are already a legend in this sport @TonyFergusonXT"

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev Keep your head up you are already a legend in this sport @TonyFergusonXT Keep your head up you are already a legend in this sport @TonyFergusonXT

The two UFC fighters will likely have a chance to meet each other soon, with Tony Ferguson facing Jingliang Li in the co-main event at UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz this weekend.

'El Cucuy' desperately needs to beat the awkward Chinese fighter, with the MMA legend currently on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC after suffering back-to-back defeats against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.

Khamzat Chimaev sets his sights on Leon Edwards on Twitter after 'Rocky' beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Perhaps somewhat overlooking his next opponent Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev took to Twitter after Leon Edwards beat Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and seemingly called out the Englishman.

Chimaev quoted a famous Yoel Romero line while issuing his challenge to Edwards on Twitter. The Swedish-based fighter also congratulated 'Rocky' on his incredible win at UFC 278:

"Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma see you soon boy"

Khamzat Chimaev will face Nate Diaz this weekend at UFC 279, which will likely be a tough fight and is by no means a guaranteed win for the 28-year-old.

However, should 'Borz' beat the American, he will likely want a title shot soon, having recently beaten Gilbert Burns and going to the judges' scorecards for the first time in his professional career in his most recent outing.

Watch Chimaev take on Gilbert Burns here:

Leon Edwards is yet to book his first title defense, which is no surprise given he only recently won the title. But it would seem likely that the Englishman would rematch Kamaru Usman after heading towards a defeat on the scorecards before landing that amazing head kick.

This means 'Borz' might have to wait in line no matter what result he gets against Diaz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat