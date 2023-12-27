“Sick and deranged” - UFC veteran expresses discontent with actions of Israeli president concerning conflict in Palestine

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has, in the recent past, been on a social media tirade against the leaders of Israel.

As the geo-political conflict between Israel and Palestine continues, Shields has continued to express criticism of Israel's decisions and policies over the conflict.

Recently, Shields took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Israeli President Isaac Herzog over his decision to write messages of encouragement on missiles that were to be put to use.

Shields wrote:

"The president of Israel writing messages to mock the children he is bombing. This is sick and deranged"

While it's unclear as of the time of writing as to what exactly Herzog wrote on the missiles, user @orenbarsky replied to Shields' tweet and said:

"he is writing 'we trust you' as a massage to the soldiers and not what Jake the liar here is suggesting"

The UFC veteran took note of the user's message and retorted by saying:

"Writing messages to the soldiers in bombs that will be used to kill kids is equally sick you genocide apologist"

Check out the post and exchange here:

After slamming Herzog, Shields also followed up with a tweet alleging that Israel is "stealing organs" from Palestine. He wrote:

"Euro-med human rights monitor has determined Israel has been stealing organs form Palestine. This has been going on long before Oct 7th"

Check out Jake Shields' tweet here:

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields says Israel is about to "commit" a holocaust

Shields' anti-Israel tirade doesn't seem to end, as the former UFC fighter took to X to share a picture of a holocaust survivor, which he posted alongside the caption:

"This holocaust survivor is thrilled to have lived long enough to witness his people commit one of their own"

Check out the tweet here:

The post, which was shared by the State of Israel's official X handle, tells the tale of 95-year-old Leon, who is a holocaust survivor, and him fulfilling his lifelong dream of immigrating to Israel.

The post added that Leon's grandchildren currently serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and received a lot of traction on social media.