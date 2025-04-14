"Simply phenomenal" - Fans in pure awe of Jonathan Haggerty's calculated display in world title defense over Wei Rui

Fans can always count on ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty to produce a world-class performance whenever he is on a card. His five-round beatdown of Wei Rui this past February is arguably one of his best outings in the promotion.
Known for banking on his aggressive fighting style to overwhelm his opponents, 'The General' also showed he had the mental fortitude to outwit and eventually outgun Wei to defend the crown via unanimous decision at ONE 171: Qatar.
Check out the highlights of their world title tilt below, which ONE shared on Instagram:
The Knowlesy Academy affiliate received high praise from fans in the comments section, who commended him for his continued evolution as a fighter. They wrote:
"Haggerty is simply phenomenal! So nice to watch his style."
"These are masterclass kicks ❤️🔥👏"
"Never watched Haggerty's videos less than 10 times 💯"
"Nice catching him good with feet and punches 👏"
The former ONE bantamweight and flyweight Muay Thai world champion's strong showing against 'Demon Blade' gave him his ninth win under the ONE banner, and fans cannot wait to see him get his 10th — whenever that may be.
Jonathan Haggerty fires a sly dig at British rival Nico Carrillo
Jonathan Haggerty and bantamweight-turned-featherweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo have been taking shots at each other on social media and in interviews for quite some time. However, they have yet to settle their differences inside the circle.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 28-year-old threw shade on 'King of the North' when discussing what weight limit they should compete at. He said:
"Yeah, definitely. Obviously, he's not going to be able to make bantamweight, maybe a catchweight. So we have to wait and see for that one."
Watch the entire interview below: