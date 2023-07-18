“Single like the last pringle” - Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson shoots his shot at UFC star Maycee Barber live on The MMA Hour

MMA veteran Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is impressed by female UFC fighter Maycee Barber.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and MMA legend Quinton Jackson is not the one to mince the words. He is known to be one of the most outspoken fighters and never shied away from an explicit display of emotions either.

While speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, ‘Rampage’ Jackson revealed that he is single and is not involved with a long-term partner.

“Yeah, I’m single like a last pringle!... I do my thing but I ain’t got no girl," said Jackson.

When Helwani joked about helping Jackson sort out the situation, the 45-year-old quickly remembered Maycee Barber, who appeared on the show before him. Jackson, who was unaware of Barber’s credentials, then joked:

“Ah, she’s a UFC star? What’s she got going on? What’s up with her? She might be too young for me for sure! I don’t go no further than 21. 21’s my cut-off.”

25-year-old Maycee Barber is quickly gaining ground in the flyweight division of the UFC. The Greenley, Colorado native is one of the fighters discovered through Dana White’s Contender Series. After suffering back-to-back losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso early on, Barber has made significant improvements.

She is coming off a spectacular TKO win over Amanda Ribas at UFC on ABC 5. The victory extended her winning streak to five and also earned her a Performance of the Night bonus. ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s remarks on Maycee Barber were in line with his funny and carefree nature as the element of humor was more obvious in his tone than anything else.

‘Rampage’ Jackson is planning a comeback in 2023

Quinton Jackson told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he is targeting a return to competition in 2023. ‘Rampage’ is a brand ambassador of MMA promotion United Fight League [UFL] and wants to fight in December. This will be his first competitive appearance since losing to Fedor Emelianenko in 2019.

“So this is what I’m thinking… I really want to promote the UFL, and so I would like to do a warm-up fight in the UFL and see where that goes, and I still want to do a boxing match before I get too old. I’m 45 now, and I want to get that boxing match out of the way before I get too old,” 'Rampage' Jackson told Ariel Helwani.

Watch 'Rampage' Jackson's statement at the 2:41:40 mark of the video below:

The 45-year-old stated he doesn't want to fight someone he likes, and intends to destroy his adversary.

Although the opponent is not confirmed, ‘Rampage’ Jackson is down to fight The Ultimate Fighter 10 rival Darrill Schoonover, with whom he had a feud during the show.