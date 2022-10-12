“The reason I still fight today” - Sinsamut Klinmee credits his brother for pushing him to continue Muay Thai

ONE rising star Sinsamut Klinmee has always looked up to his older brother, Sudsakorn Sor Klinmee. In fact, he is the reason why Sinsamut is now in a position to become the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion.

To do so, he must get past reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel, who is seeking to conquer gold in a second sport in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 3. The promotion’s return to Malaysia will take place inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on October 21, live in US primetime via Prime Video.

Muay Thai is pretty much in Sinsamut Klinmee’s blood considering he grew up in his family’s gym in Pattaya, Thailand. While he has been influenced by great coaches and mentors over the years, ‘Aquaman’ credits his sibling for making him the killer that he is today.

Sudsakorn, who is 10 years his senior, is a decorated Muay Thai fighter who paved the way for Sinsamut. Aside from showing him the ropes, his older brother was his main source of encouragement. At times, he also offered some much-needed tough love each time Sinsamut lost the drive to continue.

Sinsamut described what that brotherly love means to him in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“Of course, my brother is always my great inspiration. The reason I still fight today is him. Many friends of mine who started at the same time as me have already quit, but I haven’t quit because my brother always encourages me to go forward.”

That little push from Sudsakorn certainly made a difference. Just look at where his little brother is right now.

While Sinsamut has 80 wins on the Muay Thai and kickboxing circuit, fans were only able to witness him on the global stage when he made his ONE debut earlier this year.

With two spectacular finishes against formidable opponents Nieky Holzken and Liam Nolan, no less, he’s now in a position to achieve greatness.

Sinsamut Klinmee is living the dream

It wasn’t that long ago when Sinsamut Klinmee sent a private message to ONE’s social media accounts in a bid to become a part of the largest martial arts organization in the world.

ONE rolled the dice and gave ‘Aquaman’ a shot.

Safe to say, the 26-year-old striker repaid the promotion’s trust and more, becoming the first fighter to collect $50,000 bonuses in his first two fights.

In the same interview, Sinsamut Klinmee bared his gratitude for ONE Championship:

“I am so grateful to [ONE CEO] Chatri Sityodtong for choosing me. I do not even know why he chose me. But I can say that was a blessing indeed.”

He added:

“I was just a small fry who dreamed of fighting on a global stage like ONE. After waiting patiently, my dream finally came true. I never stopped dreaming.”

