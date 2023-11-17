"Sit down and be humble" - Sean Brady gets roasted by fans for 'beating Belal Muhammad 9 times out of 10' comments

Sean Brady lost a lot of momentum by losing his undefeated record at UFC 280 at the hands of Belal Muhammad, but he still seems to be confident in his skill set.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Brady claimed he is still a better fighter than Muhammad despite losing in dominant fashion in October 2022. Most fans did not approve of Brady's comments, accusing the fighter of being in denial and overconfident.

In the interview, Sean Brady said:

"I think if I fight Belal 10 times, he beat me that one, [but] I'd beat him the other nine. But I'm super happy for him to see where he's at and hopefully, he'll keep winning, I'll keep winning, and we'll get to do it again."

Fans were quick to react, calling out Brady for his statement and disagreeing with the Philadelphia fighter. Many made fun of Brady for his loss, as the win for Muhammad was his first by TKO since 2016.

One fan commented:

"Sean Brady you got TKOd, sit down and be humble"

Other fans commented with similar reactions:

"Bro got TKO by a grappler with pillow hands"

"Got tko'ed by Belal... He's definitely gonna remember the name"

Some fans also chose to poke fun at Brady's hypothetical scenario of a best-of-10 series with Belal Muhammad. Fans commented:

"UFC fighters always undefeated in hypotheticals"

"But it mattered one time and Belal won that"

Brady was scheduled to fight rising Australian contender Jack Della Maddalena on the main card of UFC 290 but pulled out due to injury. The No.9-ranked UFC welterweight contender is now scheduled to welcome Kelvin Gastelum back to the division on Dec. 2, 2023.

