"Sitthichai is gonna have his hands full" - Fans ready to see Masaaki Noiri bring the house down in ONE Championship debut

Fans are thrilled for Masaaki Noiri's upcoming ONE Championship debut.

On June 7, ONE's newest high-profile debutant, Noiri, looks to make a statement in his first fight at ONE 167. The former two-division K-1 world champion won't waste any time with a tune-up bout in the featherweight kickboxing division, as he's scheduled to face number three-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

ONE recently promoted Noiri's highly-anticipated promotional debut by posting his training footage on Instagram. Fans took to the social media comment section and praised the 31-year-old Japanese kickboxer:

"This match is straight [fire].... Sitthichai is gonna have his hands full with THIS guy !!"

"Go straight to the deep end! He vs. Sitthichai gonna be a great fight!"

"Masa-san is the strongest, who's getting it somehow"

Instagram comments

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The June 7 spectacle can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's at stake between Masaaki Noiri and Sitthichai?

On April 5, Superbon defeated Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. As a result, the former undisputed champion will likely face the primary world champion, Chingiz Allazov, in an action-packed rematch later this year.

Following Superbon vs Allazov, there aren't any clear-cut world title challengers, so Sitthichai vs Masaaki Noiri could have massive stakes at ONE 167. Considering Noiri's reputation and resume, it's not impossible for the Japanese kickboxer to secure a world title shot by taking out his Thai opponent inside the Impact Arena.

Meanwhile, Sitthichai is coming off a loss against Grigorian in January. Therefore, 'Killer Kid' could need another win after potentially taking Noiri, potentially against number four-ranked Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

There are, however, no official announcements yet about the stakes of Noiri's match against Sitthichai.