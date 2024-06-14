Sitthichai on what Masaaki Noiri triumph signifies: "A statement to anyone who views me as a stepping stone"

Muay Thai and kickboxing veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is not anyone's stepping stone.

Despite being one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters in the history of the sport, some believed that the 32-year-old striker was on his way out having gone 1-2 in his last three fights, including a brutal third-round knockout against long-time rival and former three-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Going into a high-stakes scrap with Japanese kickboxing sensation Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167, Sitthichai was determined to make a statement in front of his hometown crowd inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Trending

After three intense rounds of action, Sitthichai's hand was raised, earning a unanimous decision victory over the ONE debutant. Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his big win, the Thai star said:

"Yes, of course, Noiri is not a normal fighter. I'm very happy. Today is like a statement to anyone who views me as a stepping stone. So I would like everyone to know that I'm no stepping stone. I'm still one of the top fighters in the world."

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

Sitthichai targets Grand Prix participation this year

Now back in the win column, Sitthichai is setting his sights on the recently announced third edition of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship slated to start later this year.

ONE Championship has not yet revealed any additional details, including who will be featured in the field of eight competitors vying for a shot at immortality. Still, Sitthichai hopes his victory over Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167 will earn him a spot.

"Well, if I am selected as one of the eight, that would be amazing already," he said during the ONE 167 post-fight press event. "But if I win the title, it'll be one of my dreams. I believe it'll be one of my highest achievement of my career of all time."

Who would you like to see featured in the upcoming ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback