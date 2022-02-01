Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong honored to represent Thailand in the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship Final

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong owes everything that he has to the sport of Muay Thai and proudly carries his flag whenever he competes.

With his big win at ONE: Only the Brave, the Thai warrior has booked a ticket to the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final – the biggest stage with the highest stakes so far in his professional career.

During the post-fight interview, Sitthichai expressed disappointment that he wouldn’t be able to compete for the big prize against a fellow Thai, but it doesn’t change his goal of winning the prestigious tournament. He said:

“If it would have been a Thai versus Thai match, it would be great and a huge honor for me. Personally, I can fight anyone, it’s okay to fight anyone. I will be representing Thailand to get the championship in this tournament.”

When asked if taking revenge for his compatriot Jo Nattawut’s loss would be an added motivation, he agreed and asserted that he’s honored to bring glory to his country. He added:

“It would be great to win. It’s also taking revenge for Jo because we know each other pretty well. We were in the same house at one point, and it would be a great honor to take the championship and represent Thailand.”

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is happy to be around greatness in ONE Championship

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has over 150 fights in his career and has competed against some of the best Muay Thai practitioners in Thailand. However, competing in ONE Championship is a different experience for the 30-year-old.

He expressed his happiness at being part of the promotion when asked how he felt competing in it, saying:

“I’m really excited in every fight coming to ONE Championship because ONE is a very big worldwide global promotion. There are a lot of good fighters around the world. I’m very happy to see a lot of good fighters and look at their fights and learn from them. Right now, I’m older than before, again gaining a ONE Championship world title would be a huge honor for me.”

Sitthichai lost his ONE Championship debut in May 2020’s ONE: No Surrender but has since rebounded by winning his last three in the Circle.

On March 26, the man known as ‘Killer Kid’ will get the chance to bring home some hardware as he takes on Chingiz Allazov in the final match of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik