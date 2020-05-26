Sittichai Sitsongpeenong Signs With ONE Championship

Sittichai Sitsongpeenong

Legendary striker “The Killer Kid” Sittichai Sitsongpeenong has signed to compete in ONE Championship’s all-striking division – ONE Super Series.

ONE Super Series boasts the largest collection of World Champions across multiple disciplines such as kickboxing, sanda, Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo, and more.

“The Killer Kid” inked the deal on Thursday, 14 May, which will see him join the ONE Super Series Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, making it the strongest roster of strikers anywhere on the planet.

Sittichai Sitsongpeenong – a 12-time kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion who holds a professional record of 124-31-5 – will be a fine addition to the promotion’s all-striking branch.

“The Killer Kid” is one of the most successful crossover strikers of all time. The Buriram native switched to kickboxing in 2015 and adapted his Muay Thai style perfectly to the new sport.

After winning the Lumpinee Stadium Welterweight Muay Thai World Championship in 2014, Sittichai also won the KLF World Max Tournament Kickboxing Championship and captured the Glory Lightweight Championship.

The Thai athlete was also voted as 2014’s most popular international combatant in a poll through online French magazine Boxemag, who ranked him ahead of other legends like “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Sittichai has defeated many of the world’s best strikers, including Dzhabar “Genghis Khan” Askerov, Andy “Souwer Power” Souwer, Enriko “The Hurricane” Kehl, and Superbon Banchamek.

With a number of elite competitors on the ONE Super Series roster, the Thai could add bigger names to his list.

These include Yodsanklai and reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy.

Sittichai could also rematch old foe Fabio Pinca, whom he bested to win the Nuit des Titans 4-man tournament in 2010.

Fans will also be thrilled by potentially exceptional match-ups including a dream face-off with ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan.

Both men have significant experience under kickboxing rules and the two southpaws could finally meet in ONE Super Series this year.

While no date has been set for Sittichai’s promotional appearance, the Thai will be looking to separate himself from the pack once action is cleared to resume in 2020.

