"Sitting on the sideline injured' - Jon Jones pens cryptic gratitude tweet 24 hours after Tom Aspinall's title win 

Jon Jones has penned a cryptic gratitude tweet a day after Tom Aspinall's title win.

Jones was supposed to be fighting Stipe Miocic in the main event of the UFC 295 this past weekend. However, an injury forced him to withdraw from the fight. As a result, an interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich was booked.

Tom Aspinall secured a first-round knockout victory to become the new interim heavyweight champion. Following Aspinall's victory, there has been a common sentiment leaning towards a potential matchup between Jones and the Brit, with many suggesting that 'Bones' should skip past fighting Miocic upon his return.

While Jon Jones hasn't responded to the speculation yet, he took to Twitter and posted a rather cryptic gratitude tweet, which has left fans wondering about his future inside the octagon. He wrote:

"God is good when I’m winning world championships, God is also good when I miss out on nights like last night sitting on the sideline injured. I’m just grateful for this life he’s allowed me to live. Blinders on, thank you Jesus"

Take a look at his tweet below:

Dana White asks Stipe Miocic if he will retire after fighting Jon Jones, and shares the former champ's answer

Considered to be the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter of all time, Stipe Miocic hasn't been inside the octagon since March 2021. Many expected that Miocic and Jones would both retire after fighting each other.

With the highly anticipated heavyweight championship being pushed even further because of Jon Jones' injury, Dana White recently revealed that he spoke to Stipe Miocic about his retirement plans. Speaking about it at the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, White said:

"I had lunch the other day with Stipe... It's one of those fights, you have the best heavyweight of all time versus the greatest martial artist of all time. That's the fight they want. That's the fight that makes sense. That's the fight that should happen. I asked Stipe [if he would retire after fighting Jones], he said, 'I don't even know. All I care about right now is Jon Jones. It's the only thing I'm focused on.'"

