Six-foot flyweight Nabil Anane on what he wants to do after beating Superlek

ONE Championship debutant Nabil Anane doesn’t see himself staying in the promotion’s flyweight division for the foreseeable future. The youngest WBC Muay Thai World Champion, after all, is measured at 6-foot-2 inches, making him tower over everyone in the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

At 19 years old, Nabil knows he has a lot more room to grow and will likely fill up his big frame as he physically matures in the coming years. In an interview with ONE Championship, Nabil said he sees himself going up as high as 170 pounds:

“Maybe the same weight as Sinsamut [Klinmee] at lightweight. That will be great for me. I think I would like to fight in that division, too -- 77 kilos.”

Needless to say, imagining the lanky fighter adding weight to his six-foot frame is a scary thought, especially if his skills continue to progress along with it.

Nabil has even showcased the ability to hang against opponents much heavier than him, as he was seen training knees in practice with the muscle-bound Sinsamut at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya.

That massive height and reach of his will come in handy in his upcoming ONE debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

The Algerian standout has been thrown to the lions right away, as he will trade leather with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his return to Muay Thai.

While facing Superlek is a daunting task for anyone, especially for someone making his promotional debut, Nabil understands the rewards that come from the opportunity at hand.

A massive upset over the No.1-ranked Superlek catapults him atop the flyweight Muay Thai rankings and on the short-list of challengers for the division’s king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

