Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown: Full video highlights 

The two undefeated fighters, Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown, faced off for the WBC featherweight title in a 10-round bout, with each round lasting two minutes. The event took place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and was headlined by a super lightweight bout between George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie.

Ad

Nicolson entered the bout full of confidence, having already made two successful defenses of her featherweight title. This marked her third title defense, and she carried an undefeated record of 12-0.

Meanwhile, Brown was determined to dethrone Nicolson and become the new champion. She entered the bout with an impressive undefeated record of 18-0, with 11 of those wins coming by stoppage.

The fight started at a much slower pace than expected. Contrary to predictions, Brown pressed forward while Nicolson mostly backed away, trying to analyze the distance and angles of the American.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Round two saw a few solid exchanges, with Nicolson landing a clean jab. From then until the fourth round, the Australian controlled the fight, landing sharp uppercuts and body shots despite Brown's relentless forward pressure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the fifth round, Brown went into an extra aggressive mode, frequently clinching and landing body shots. Nicolson received a warning in this round for landing a punch to the back of the head.

Brown increased her pressure in rounds seven, eight, and nine, throwing a combination of uppercuts and body shots. However, Nicolson also found success with well-timed jabs, keeping the fight competitive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the final round, both featherweights went all out. Brown landed powerful right hands and uppercuts, while Nicolson responded with sharp combinations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After an intense 10-round battle, the fight went to the judges' scorecards. The bout was scored 96-94 for Nicolson, 96-94 for Brown, and 97-93 in favor of Brown, giving her a split decision victory.

With this hard-fought win, Brown dethroned Nicolson and claimed the WBC featherweight title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.