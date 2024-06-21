"SLICING through" - Alaverdi Ramazanov draws blood and gets the victory with a wicked elbow shot

'Babyface Killer' Alaverdi Ramazanov looked like a modern day Gladiator when he drew first blood against Alessandro Sara at ONE Friday Fights 31.

If anyone thought that Ramazanov couldn't bounce back from his last two losses, they were wrong. The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger reminded his critics why he's one of Muay Thai's finest strikers.

In less than five minutes, Ramazanov obliterated any chance of Sara coming back into the fight with an impressive slicing elbow KO in the first round.

ONE Championship described the brutal scene with the following caption that has gone viral on Instagram:

"SLICING through. Can Alaverdi Ramazanov shut down Petchtanong on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68?"

Catch all the best fan reactions below:

Watch former world champions Alaverdi Ramazanov and Petchtanong collide for a higher spot in the rankings with a bantamweight battle at ONE Friday Fights 68, which is available free on the ONE Super App and ONE's digital platforms in selected regions on June 28.

"I want to be remembered as a guy who faced many legends in the ring and won" - Alaverdi Ramazanov has some unfinished business at bantamweight

Alaverdi Ramazanov wants to be a champion again so he'll try to his best to keep his legacy alive by fighting only the best names in the world.

The Dagestani native has worked very hard for so many years to get his name etched in the Muay Thai history books.

Not too long ago, he was at the pinnacle of his career when he defeated his Muay Thai idols, like Petchmorakot Petchyndee and Saemapetch Fairtex, on his route to a bantamweight world title.

Now, he gets to do it all over again, starting with a massive victory over Thai kickboxing legend Petchtanong this month.

Speaking to ONE, he previously stated:

"In the future, I want my name to be well known all over the world, I want to be one of the world's top five fighters. I want to be remembered as a guy who faced many legends in the ring and won."