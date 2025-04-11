Smartest move for Conor McGregor right now would be to retire, says PFL fighter with Cage Warriors ties: "He can wipe his a** with money"

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC in close to four years and would be well advised to never return according to someone with whom he has certain ties. Appearing on a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Mads Burnell covered multiple topics before his fight with Jay Jay Wilson as part of the PFL 2025 World Tournament on April 18 in the lightweight division.

Burnell used to ply his trade as a featherweight though and has one of the longer reigns in Cage Warriors history holding their 145-pound strap. Someone else who is within that rich CW featherweight title lineage is McGregor who has recently gotten people talking following a recent BKFC press conference in Florida.

The words used by McGregor seemed to indicate a certain contentment with his fighting accomplishments which many took to mean that the former UFC champ champ would never throw down in competitive combat sports again. When asked about McGregor potentially never fighting again, Burnell said:

"I think if he's smart, he just calls it a day. Like what does he have to prove? He won two belts in two weight classes. He can wipe his a** with money. Like he's still got his wits, it seems, about him. Why do you want to go back in there and get punched in your face? Like you've got kids too. Just go on with your life. Enjoy your life and your kids and your family."

Check out Mads Burnell's thoughts on Conor McGregor below (10:28):

Conor McGregor indicates interest in key fight at UFC 314

Conor McGregor was seemingly teasing a possible interest in fighting the victor of a big bout this weekend. The 36-year-old conveyed this through a recent Instagram post that showcased how intrigued he was by the UFC 314 co-main event contest.

Paddy Pimblett will be clashing with Michael Chandler in this Miami matchup and the lightweight bout is getting noticed by a former kingpin in the UFC at 155 pounds. In the caption of the referenced Instagram post, McGregor quipped:

"I am interested in the Chandler/ Pimblett fight this weekend."

The Dublin native has a history with Chandler as the two served as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter'. There was also a plan to get the two into the octagon for UFC 303 but Michael Chandler was left without a dance partner as McGregor had to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

