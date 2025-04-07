"Smashed it" - Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty proud to see Nico Carrillo's reinvention at featherweight

As the saying goes, "real recognizes real," and that was on full display when Jonathan Haggerty offered Nico Carrillo a congratulatory pat on the back following his sensational featherweight Muay Thai return at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

Ad

Once teased to be potential opponents in the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks, Haggerty set aside any sense of rivalry or personal stake, showing nothing but respect for Carrillo's demolition of Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in front of a passionate home crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

From the dugout, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion had his eyes locked on Carrillo, watching closely as the Scottish warrior showcased explosive strength during his padwork with his trainer.

Ad

Trending

Check the clip below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

When "King of the North" finally entered the ring, he brought that same intensity with him — wasting no time by finishing the bout in under two rounds.

Carrillo struck first, opening a horrendous cut on the forehead of Sitthichai with a sharp elbow. In the second frame, he turned up the heat, landing a solid body shot for the first knockdown, then sealing the deal with an agonizing left hook to the midsection that put Thai veteran away for good.

Ad

Backstage, Haggerty was glued to the monitor, reacting to every strike Carrillo landed during the finishing sequence:

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, "The General" shared his thoughts on Carrillo's impressive performance against Sitthichai:

"Yeah, great work. I did tell him that moving up in weight, he'll feel a lot better. Obviously, he listened to my advice. Great win. Smashed it!"

Nico Carrillo willing to face all comers at featherweight

Nico Carrillo's emphatic victory over No. 5-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 has sparked intrigue about who might be next for the Scottish striker.

Ad

However, during his post-event interview, Carrillo revealed that he has no specific opponent in mind, expressing his willingness to take on anyone who steps up:

"Whatever ONE Championship offers me. I'm sure it'll be the right fight. I'll be ready to take that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.