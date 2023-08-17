Smilla Sundell to defend gold against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in champion vs. champion matchup

Smilla Sundell just got another opponent for her first world title defense, and it’s someone who also holds a piece of ONE Championship gold.

The Swedish phenom will defend the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE Fight Night 14.

Sundell’s world title defense will transpire on September 29, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship announced the development on Instagram:

“👑 World Champions Collide 👑 ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues steps up to challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video! Who you got? @smilla_fairtex @allycia_phuketfightclub"

Sundell was originally scheduled to defend her world title against old foe Jackie Buntan, but the Filipino-American star had to pull out of the fight due to family reasons.

Nonetheless, Rodrigues gladly took put the challenge and she now bids to become a two-division world champion in ONE Championship.

Sundell, who’s just 18 years old, is looked at as one of the next superstars in Muay Thai. She holds an impressive 34-5 professional record and is 3-0 in ONE Championship.

The Fairtex Training Center star scored a third-round knockout against Diandra Martin in her debut before capturing the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title against Buntan in April 2022.

She then had a brief sojourn to kickboxing, where she dominated Serbian striker Milena Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18.

Rodrigues, meanwhile, is coming off a huge world title unification win against Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

The champion vs. champion matchup between Sundell and Rodrigues, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 14 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.