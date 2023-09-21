Smilla Sundell says Rodtang in small gloves will be “a problem” for Superlek

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell, like the rest of the world, can’t wait to watch the events of ONE Friday Fights 34 unfold tomorrow night.

In particular, she is interested in seeing her close friend and former training partner, reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in action against his equally dangerous countryman, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Rodtang and Superlek finally lock horns in a highly anticipated Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sundell talked about this incredible matchup.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“That fight’s going to be very good. I think it will be really exciting. It will be really cool to watch. I feel like Rodtang has the advantage in the small gloves. He’s got a lot of power in his hands, which is going to be a problem for Superlek.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Sundell is back in action herself the following week.

‘The Hurricane’ is set to defend her strawweight Muay Thai gold against ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th, and will be available to watch for fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.