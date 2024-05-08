Smilla Sundell warns future opponents that she's not even in her prime yet: "I got a few more years to go"

The future is certainly bright for Swedish teenage sensation Smilla Sundell. However, the same cannot be said for her future opponents.

The 19-year-old, after all, has yet to scratch the surface of her seemingly endless potential in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.'

It's crazy to think that Sundell is already one of the best female strikers in the world at this point in her young career. Now imagine just how terrifying she'll be once she fully grows into her towering frame and develops more skills in her already lethal arsenal.

Shortly after another impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 22 last weekend, Sundell reminded everyone that she's still far from her prime years:

"I know. Maybe [I'd reach my prime,] in my 20s that's where everyone is. And I got a few more years to go."

Sundell weathered adversity both inside and outside the ring last week, but still came out with arguably her best performance by far against the dangerous Natalia Diachkova.

The former women's strawweight Muay Thai queen unloaded her frustrations against 'Karelian Lynx' with an awe-inspiring come-from-behind win at ONE Fight Night 22.

Smilla Sundell couldn't believe she pulled off miraculous comeback vs Natalia Diachkova

After getting her left eye nearly swollen shut due to Diachkova's piercing punches, Smilla Sundell roared back and delivered a fight-ending liver blow from hell that sent her foe writhing in pain.

The Russian folded under the pressure of Sundell's vicious storm of follow-up strikes and had her head outside the ring ropes.

In the same interview, 'The Hurricane' admitted letting out a huge sigh of relief after dealing with quite a scare in the opening round.

"That made me confused. Because then the referee would have stopped the fight. But I was like, I just had to keep going until he stopped it. Because she couldn't stand up if she [after] eight counts, I think."

