  • "SMOOTH OPERATORRRRR" - Fans left shocked as Dricus du Plessis teams up with F1 star Carlos Sainz

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 10, 2025 06:47 GMT
Fans on Dricus du Plessis (left) and Carlos Sainz (right) linking up. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dricus du Plessis recently linked up with F1 superstar Carlos Sainz and sent fans into a frenzy. In an Instagram post, du Plessis shared images of them and showed his followers a glimpse of him training like an F1 driver.

'Stillknocks' is among the most well-known fighters on the UFC roster today and is a former middleweight champion in the promotion. Meanwhile, Sainz is a Spanish F1 racer who currently drives for the Williams Racing team. He notably raced for Ferrari until the 2025 season.

In an Instagram post, the South African fighter shared a couple of pictures with Sainz and wrote:

"What an incredible day learning from a legend like @carlossainz55."
Soon after, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction to the two sports stars linking up.

Sainz replied to du Plessis' caption and wrote:

"Great to meet you!"

One fan wrote:

"SMOOTH OPERATORRRRR."

Another fan wrote:

"This is so wild seeing UFC and F1 combo, like. my two personalities meeting each other fr fr."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @dricusduplessis on Instagram
Dricus du Plessis' coach issues update on ex-UFC champ's return to action

Coach Morne Visser doesn't want his star pupil Dricus du Plessis to rush back into the cage after his title defeat against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August. The veteran trainer made it clear that du Plessis needed to work on his wrestling and would be ready to return early next year.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Visser shared an update on du Plessis' potential return and said:

"So, he is obviously going to take a week off, maybe two weeks max. So that gives us, call it end of August. Then I need 12 to 16 weeks, which is like three to four months, to sort this problem [wrestling skill gap] out. I don't need fitness, I don't need strength, I don't need conditioning, I don't need to fix his stand up, I just need to fix this problem, and it's a fixable problem. I need about 12 to 16 weeks to fix the problem and then go back into camp immediately, a 12-week fight camp. So, we'll be back early next year."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

