"SMOOTH OPERATORRRRR" - Fans left shocked as Dricus du Plessis teams up with F1 star Carlos Sainz

Dricus du Plessis recently linked up with F1 superstar Carlos Sainz and sent fans into a frenzy. In an Instagram post, du Plessis shared images of them and showed his followers a glimpse of him training like an F1 driver.'Stillknocks' is among the most well-known fighters on the UFC roster today and is a former middleweight champion in the promotion. Meanwhile, Sainz is a Spanish F1 racer who currently drives for the Williams Racing team. He notably raced for Ferrari until the 2025 season.In an Instagram post, the South African fighter shared a couple of pictures with Sainz and wrote:&quot;What an incredible day learning from a legend like @carlossainz55.&quot;Soon after, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction to the two sports stars linking up. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSainz replied to du Plessis' caption and wrote:&quot;Great to meet you!&quot;One fan wrote:&quot;SMOOTH OPERATORRRRR.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;This is so wild seeing UFC and F1 combo, like. my two personalities meeting each other fr fr.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @dricusduplessis on InstagramDricus du Plessis' coach issues update on ex-UFC champ's return to actionCoach Morne Visser doesn't want his star pupil Dricus du Plessis to rush back into the cage after his title defeat against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August. The veteran trainer made it clear that du Plessis needed to work on his wrestling and would be ready to return early next year.In an interview with Submission Radio, Visser shared an update on du Plessis' potential return and said:&quot;So, he is obviously going to take a week off, maybe two weeks max. So that gives us, call it end of August. Then I need 12 to 16 weeks, which is like three to four months, to sort this problem [wrestling skill gap] out. I don't need fitness, I don't need strength, I don't need conditioning, I don't need to fix his stand up, I just need to fix this problem, and it's a fixable problem. I need about 12 to 16 weeks to fix the problem and then go back into camp immediately, a 12-week fight camp. So, we'll be back early next year.&quot;