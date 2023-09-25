IN PHOTOS: Snoop Dogg spotted with Conor McGregor's mother in Ireland

American rap icon Snoop Dogg was recently caught on camera with Conor McGregor's mother in Ireland.

Snoop Dogg was in Ireland for his show and decided to pay a visit to McGregor's Black Forge Inn in Dublin. While 'The Notorious' wasn't present at his pub, it was his mother who was seen with the American rap icon.

McGregor took to Twitter to share the pictures of his mother with Snoop Dogg and said:

"Snoop with my mom, happy as hell hahah Welcome to @theblackforgeinn, Snoop! Good luck with the sold out show tomorrow night! @snoopdogg"

Take a look at his post below:

Dana White speaks about Conor McGregor's potential return to the UFC

'The Notorious' has been absent from the octagon for over two years. While it was reported that McGregor would face Michael Chandler towards the end of this year, his return has been completely ruled out for 2023.

Speaking about McGregor during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, UFC CEO Dana White claimed that the Irishman might be struggling to find the same hunger to fight. He said:

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry, and work that hard, and be that dedicated to the sport or whatever craft it is you do -- money changes everything. And Conor McGregor has made that kind of money. And it's not a knock. It's just a fact."

While further speaking about how McGregor is not as driven as he was before, Dana White said:

"The hunger and the drive is not the same. Conor McGregor is the perfect example. Everything that Conor McGregor ever dreamed of, and stuff he couldn't possibly dream of in his life, he has right now. And it's tough to be on a yacht all summer and then say, 'Oh, I gotta get back in the gym and start grinding again.' And again, it's not a knock. It's the way life is, especially in the fight business."

Watch White discuss the topic at 37:50 in the video below: