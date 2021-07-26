"So close" - Joe Rogan gives his thoughts on T.J. Dillashaw's victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the closely contested fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32.

Rogan took to his official Instagram account to share his opinion regarding the main event. The veteran MMA personality and longtime UFC commentator praised both bantamweights for their amazing fight.

Check out Rogan’s post below:

“WHAT. A. FIGHT. Congrats to @tjdillashaw, and kudos to @enterthesandman135 for an amazing performance. So close. Both of these men are championship caliber, and holy sh** is this division STACKED!!”

Like the vast majority of MMA fans and experts, Rogan pointed out that the UFC Vegas 32 fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen was incredibly close.

Rogan noted that both fighters are worthy of fighting for UFC gold and added that the 135-pound division is as strong as ever right now..

T.J. Dillashaw moves closer to a title fight

Petr Yan (left); UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (right)

T.J. Dillashaw was banned for two years after he tested positive for EPO back in 2019. Heading into UFC Vegas 32, certain sections of the MMA community were unsure as to whether Dillashaw was still a high-level UFC bantamweight, given the amount of time he’d been away from professional MMA competition.

Regardless, the former champion had been training hard for most of his absence from the octagon and vowed to emerge victorious on his return this past weekend. True to his word, T.J. Dillashaw put in a gritty performance against rising bantamweight star Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw and Sandhagen, who’d trained together in the past, showcased a wide variety of skills over the course of their fight and battled for the entire five-round distance. The headlining bout ended with Dillashaw winning via a split decision.

The MMA world has been divided on who should’ve been awarded the decision win. Some claim that T.J. Dillashaw deserved the victory, while others assert that Sandhagen ought to have had his hand raised.

The consensus now is that Dillashaw will likely fight the winner of the bantamweight title rematch between current champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, which is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi at UFC 267.

Meanwhile, Sandhagen could find himself fighting a fellow high-ranking bantamweight like Rob Font next, as ‘The Sandman’ looks to return to the win column.

