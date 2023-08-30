"So happy for you" - Tatiana Suarez and others cheer on as former UFC fighter celebrates end of chemotherapy

Former UFC fighter and current Bellator flyweight Poliana Botelho recently took to Instagram to share the news that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. The Brazilian announced that she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer earlier and will now undergo radiotherapy.

She took to Instagram to share an inspiring message, which reads as follows (translated from Brazilian Portuguese):

"I finally got to the finish line of this stage of treatment! And with all the happiness in the world I can say that, I WIN ! I went through this cycle in the best way possible, and although it was the hardest fight of my life, it was no reason to take the smile off my face.My joy and will to live, no one can take away, not even cancer. Just thankful for the people who have stood by my side this whole time giving me all the support and love I needed, I am beyond grateful for each and everyone's lives! I can say I didn't win this fight alone, I thank God for putting each one here to help me! Today was the last day of chemo and now the new cycle has arrived, radiotherapy! I'm ready to face it with courage and a lot of determination next to the one I love. I'm slowly coming back, with even more strength to win!"

Check out the post here:

UFC fighters and fans react to Poliana Botelho's news

Given the nature of her announcement, Poliana Botelho received a lot of support on social media. Among those who commended her and expressed their well-wishes, one name stood out.

UFC contender Tatiana Suarez commented on the post, saying:

"So happy for you ❤️"

UFC commentator and analyst John Gooden commented:

"💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼"

Brazilian social media star, Fani Pacheco also joined in to express her support for Botelho, saying:

"Poli stronger 💪... Your strength and light thrill me. We're together forever! I love you" (translated from Brazilian Portugese)

Muay Thai trainer Rodrigo Bischoff added:

"You are a great example my friend So proud of you. ❤️❤️❤️" (translated from Brazilian Portugese)

Fellow Bellator fighter and Brazilian Paula Bittencourt added:

Check out comments from Tatiana Suarez and others here:

Fans and fighters react to Poliana Botelho's post