"So random" - Fans react after spotting young prospect Raul Rosas Jr allegedly in Kyrgyzstan 

In a seemingly random turn of events, rising UFC star Raul Rosas Jr. was allegedly spotted in Kyrgyzstan. The news broke on Reddit and is yet to be confirmed as to whether Rosas Jr. was actually there.

Fans have been speculating as to what could possibly lead Rosas Jr. to Kyrgyzstan. A popular theory that has been making the rounds is that he has gone to the Central Asian country as part of a training camp. It's unclear if there is any special reason for choosing Kyrgyzstan as his destination as of this moment.

Regardless, the news was shared with a picture of Raul Rosas Jr. alongside three unidentified individuals, who look to be around the same age as him. The photo, along with the thread on Reddit has since spurred some rather hilarious reactions.

"This is so random. This would be the last place I would expect Rosas to go."

"Hanging with da booiiiizzzz"

"Wrasslin camp?"

"He poses with his chin up as high as his during striking."

"The world's most dangerous highschool anime club"

"Add all their ages together and you get one Glover Teixeira"

"Has he stolen everyone's packed lunch?"

Raul Rosas Jr. was last seen in the octagon against Christian Rodriguez

Rosas Jr.'s last appearance in the octagon was when he fought Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. Rosas Jr. fought a spirited fight, but was ultimately outgunned by Rodriguez, losing via unanimous decision.

Christian Rodriguez gets it done! hands Raul Rosas Jr. his first career loss at #UFC287

Rosas Jr. tried to push an extreme pace, shooting takedowns from the get-go. When his wrestling game was stuffed, however, Rosas Jr. seemed to struggle. The cool, calm and collected Rodriguez showed his experience and maturity in the fight, picking Rosas Jr. apart from a distance.

Towards the end, Rodriguez appeared to get the better of Raul Rosas Jr. on the ground as well, albeit Rosas Jr. was exhausted from the frantic pace. To this date, Rosas Jr. has not announced his next fight. From recent news that he is in Kyrgyztan, it looks like the youngest fighter in UFC history is taking some time to level up his MMA game.

