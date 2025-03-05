"So sick!" - Fans can't contain their excitement as Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship announces "brutal" headliner for next event

Mike Perry continues to make strides as a promoter in the fight game by announcing the next Dirty Boxing Championship event, which features a former UFC and Bellator MMA title challenger. DBX 1 is the tagline for this card and will be the first event that the promotion is opening up for the public to buy tickets for after their inaugural event was a private showcase.

Yoel Romero will be clashing with Ras Hylton in the headline attraction, which is set for March 22 in Miami, Florida, from The Hangar at Regatta Harbour. An announcement from the Dirty Boxing Championship was dropped on Wednesday by the promotion's official X account, which resulted in several X users reacting.

@bitcoinPalmer said,

"So sick!!"

@chaingovernance stated,

"Lfg! Excited to see this for the first time"

@Tal_Shiar_Degen quipped,

"Hell yeah"

[Images Courtesy: @DirtyBoxing_ tweet thread on X]

Check out the info on this Mike Perry-promoted Yoel Romero bout below:

Mike Perry's thoughts on Dirty Boxing Championship's next step

Mike Perry is heavily involved in this Dirty Boxing Championship effort alongside the likes of MMA management heavyweight Malki Kawa, who was appointed the CEO of the promotion relatively recently.

In a statement put out by Mike Perry regarding this event, the King of Violence champion stated,

"We brought in over 100 million social media views from our pilot event. People got a taste of what DBX can do for combat sports and how fight promotions and how events should operate. We've got to continue to set the tone and expectation because the fans and fighters deserve it."

The 33-year-old is excited about the progression of the promotion, but Perry is not the only one who's stoked, as Kawa also quipped,

"Dirty Boxing is looking to spotlight talent that can deliver exhilarating, fast-paced action in front of an elite audience in an environment that feels like an underground, luxury, private members club in the heart of Miami."

Those who can not attend the show live seem to have a multiplicity of viewing options available to them. DBX 1 will also be available on platforms like YouTube, Kick, Rumble, Twitch, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook, as well as X. Yoel Romero also fought on the promotion's first private event and generated a viral early knockout during that performance.

Perry has not competed since his gloved boxing loss to Jake Paul last summer, although he is theorized to return to BKFC, likely at some point this year. While some public discussions surrounding a fight with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler have taken place, nothing has been officially locked in for Mike Perry's return to combat sports.

