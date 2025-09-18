  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “So super blessed” - Tye Ruotolo thankful for support from jiu-jitsu community

“So super blessed” - Tye Ruotolo thankful for support from jiu-jitsu community

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:28 GMT
Tye Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is now a professional MMA fighter, but he won’t turn his back on the community that helped build him into a global superstar.

Ad

Ruotolo defeated Singaporean-American star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, winning via second-round rear-naked choke. After the fight, he reassured the jiu-jitsu community that he will be back to defend his belt.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Ruotolo thanked his supporters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 22-year-old said:

“Yeah, it was such a beautiful day, you know, to be able to bow in front of all you guys at Lumpinee and perform for you guys, it really honestly makes me so happy. So super blessed and super thankful for all you guys supporting me, you know, especially all you guys coming from jiu-jitsu, watching my MMA conversion.”
Ad

Needless to say, Ruotolo is fully committed to continuing to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 35 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo could return to submission grappling for his next fight: “I’ll be back defending my jiu-jitsu belt real soon”

As exciting as his pro MMA debut was, Tye Ruotolo feels he still has an obligation to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, which is why he may be back to jiu-jitsu after his successful foray into mixed martial arts.

Ad

Ruotolo said:

“I’m super grateful for you guys. And I won’t leave you guys high and dry. I’ll be back defending my jiu-jitsu belt real soon, for sure.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications