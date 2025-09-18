“So super blessed” - Tye Ruotolo thankful for support from jiu-jitsu community

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is now a professional MMA fighter, but he won’t turn his back on the community that helped build him into a global superstar.Ruotolo defeated Singaporean-American star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, winning via second-round rear-naked choke. After the fight, he reassured the jiu-jitsu community that he will be back to defend his belt.Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Ruotolo thanked his supporters. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 22-year-old said:“Yeah, it was such a beautiful day, you know, to be able to bow in front of all you guys at Lumpinee and perform for you guys, it really honestly makes me so happy. So super blessed and super thankful for all you guys supporting me, you know, especially all you guys coming from jiu-jitsu, watching my MMA conversion.”Needless to say, Ruotolo is fully committed to continuing to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 35 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Tye Ruotolo could return to submission grappling for his next fight: “I’ll be back defending my jiu-jitsu belt real soon”As exciting as his pro MMA debut was, Tye Ruotolo feels he still has an obligation to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, which is why he may be back to jiu-jitsu after his successful foray into mixed martial arts.Ruotolo said:“I’m super grateful for you guys. And I won’t leave you guys high and dry. I’ll be back defending my jiu-jitsu belt real soon, for sure.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo’s next fight.