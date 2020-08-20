Sok Thy says bout with Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy won’t go the distance

Former Kun Khmer Flyweight World Champion Sok Thy of Cambodia is stepping into hostile territory this Friday night, when he stands across the ONE Championship ring from Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy. Both men have vowed to finish inside the distance.

If the two warriors are to be believed, then their three-round Muay Thai showdown will be nothing short of epic.

Sok Thy and Mongkolpetch do battle at ONE: NO SURRENDER III, a closed-door, audience free event set for broadcast on 21 August in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s a battle between two rising young stars in the striking world, and a chance for fans to witness the difference between disciplines of Muay Thai and Kun Khmer.

Having put in the man-hours preparing for his next bout, Sok Thy feels great about his chances of scoring an upset victory against the hometown bet.

“I’m extremely confident in myself because I know how hard I trained for this fight. I’m ready to fight, and do what I love to do in the ring,” said Sok Thy.

Mongkolpetch is just as young and talented as Sok Thy is, having accomplished so much already early in his career. The Thai star is a Lumpinee Stadium World Champion and a former Toyota Marathon Tournament 2018 Champion. He trains alongside highly-regarded teammates Petchdam and Sorgraw at the famed Petchyindee Academy.

Sok Thy, on the other hand, trains at Cambodian Top Team under head coach Chan Reach and legendary Kun Khmer competitor San Saoyan. He owns the distinction of being the first-ever Cambodian to compete for a Muay Thai world title in Thailand’s famed Lumpinee Stadium.

With lofty credentials established, fans can expect both warriors to leave it all in the ring. Sok Thy, beaming with confidence, doesn’t believe the bout will reach the final bell, and has made a bold prediction.

“I studied his previous fights, and I know he has a very strong and powerful kick. But I think as soon as he gets hit hard, he won’t be able to control himself. I believe that’s his weakness,” said Mongkolpetch.

“If he’s coming for the knockout, I’m coming for the knockout too. This fight isn’t going to last three rounds. One of us is going to get stopped.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER III is the third iteration of the high-profile event series in Bangkok. The headline bout features a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Semifinal showdown between Muay Thai athletes Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.

The event is scheduled for global broadcast to over 150 countries, and Sok Thy can’t wait to carry the colors of Cambodia into the ONE Championship ring.

“It’s Thailand versus Cambodia, and I want to represent my country well in the ring and make my people proud. This is a very important fight for me, and I’m not taking anything for granted. I hope to put together one of my best performances,” said Sok Thy.