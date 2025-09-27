  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel: Live round-by-round updates

Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:26 GMT
cudos
Sol Cudos (left) vs. Kim Clavel (right) takes place on Sep. 27 [Image Courtesy: @MostVpromotions via X/Twitter]

These are the Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MVP Prospects 15 headliner. Set for Sep. 27, the bout is a women's minimumweight championship contest scheduled for 10, two-minute, rounds.

Ad

For Cudos, the stakes are high as she puts both her IBF women's minimumweight title and undefeated 10-0-2 record on the line. However, if the fight pans out as she expects, she won't just improve her record and retain her title, she'll also add another stoppage to her three career knockouts/TKOs.

That is, though, if Clavel doesn't have anything to say about it. At 21-2, with three stoppages herself, she is the more experienced fighter, a multi-time world title challenger and, according to the oddsmakers, the better fighter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists Clavel as a -360 favorite, while Cudos, despite being the champion, is a +265 underdog. The main card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main event is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's minimumweight title fight.

Ad

Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications