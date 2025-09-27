Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MVP Prospects 15 headliner. Set for Sep. 27, the bout is a women's minimumweight championship contest scheduled for 10, two-minute, rounds.For Cudos, the stakes are high as she puts both her IBF women's minimumweight title and undefeated 10-0-2 record on the line. However, if the fight pans out as she expects, she won't just improve her record and retain her title, she'll also add another stoppage to her three career knockouts/TKOs.That is, though, if Clavel doesn't have anything to say about it. At 21-2, with three stoppages herself, she is the more experienced fighter, a multi-time world title challenger and, according to the oddsmakers, the better fighter.DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists Clavel as a -360 favorite, while Cudos, despite being the champion, is a +265 underdog. The main card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the main event is expected to start at around 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's minimumweight title fight.Sol Cudos vs. Kim ClavelRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: