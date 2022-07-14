Some of the most entertaining Twitter exchanges between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

It's no secret that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have had somewhat of an ongoing feud while they've both been part of the UFC roster.

The two fighters often create headlines with their back-and-forth bickering, with the Nigerian-New Zealander most recently attracting the attention of Jones at the UFC 276 press conference.

In a now-deleted post, Jones called Adesanya a "motherf***er" with "glossy fingernails" after his Frozen-related trash talk raised some eyebrows in the MMA community.

Jon Jones Deleted Tweet

While speaking to talkSPORT, the middleweight champion responded to Jones' comments about his nails and stated that he didn't care what the 34-year-old had to say about him:

"F*** Jon Jones. F*** Jon. I don’t want to hear about that b****. Why’s he got to talk about my nails for? F*** him. I don’t really give a f*** what he thinks."

Earlier this month, Jon Jones continued the Frozen-based trash talk when he called out Francis Ngannou on Twitter. 'Bones' said it was cute that the UFC heavyweight champion was sticking up for Adesanya and went on to criticize their careers:

"look at Francis over there defending Else, how cute. I could takeoff two more years and you guys work combined won't match what I've done in that octagon #Facts"

However, it isn't just Jones who fires shots on Twitter. Adesanya is also often poking fun at the former two-time UFC champ on social media.

In October 2020, the middleweight champion laughed at an article from 2012 which stated that Jones would return to the heavyweight division in 2013.

"'I'm not ready for heavyweight yet...' - Jon Jones. #definitely"

Also in 2020, the two UFC fighters once again regnited their fued when Adesanya accused Jones of hiding from USADA testing. The post followed a previous tweet from 'The Last Stylebender' that showed 'Bones' getting changed in the gym.

"Fun Facts! I napped under the cage in 2010 cuz I didn't wanna waste gas going home so I stayed at the gym till evening training. jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is facts Y'all must have forgot."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Jones obviously didn't take these comments well and responded quickly on social media. The 34-year-old addressed the claims and also called out Adesanya's "t*tty" after the middleweight champion was seen with a swollen pectoral muscle.

"@stylebender Brother explain your t*tty I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed that's the actual truth Now everyone knows everyone"

When did Jon Jones last fight in the UFC?

Despite being very active on social media, Jon Jones hasn't fought in the UFC since 2020. 'Bones' defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 via unanimous decision.

Jones has only been competing about once a year since 2016 and hasn't fought in either 2021 or 2022. The former UFC champion faced Ovince Saint Preux in 2016 and then took on Daniel Cormier a year later.

In late 2018, Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson via knockout in the third round and was starting to become slightly more active. Just three months later, the 34-year-old defeated Anthony Smith and went on to also beat Thiago Santos in the same year.

Various controversies have often kept the highly-talented MMA fighter out of action. The light heavyweight division is becoming more exciting, so if Jones was to return to his old division, he would have no trouble finding a worthy opponent. However, it seems his heart is still set on a move to heavyweight.

